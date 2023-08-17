Braves chance to add icing on the cake with NBL1 national title

WITH the NBL1 South women's championship secured, the Bendigo Braves now have the opportunity this weekend to put the icing on the cake by adding the national title.
The Braves are among six teams vying the for the NBL1 women's national championship in Perth, with their campaign beginning on Friday night against the west champion Cockburn Cougars.
Bendigo earned its spot in the national finals, which will be played at Joondalup's HBF Arena across Friday, Saturday and Sunday, after winning last weekend's south conference title with an 83-78 win over Waverley.
The Braves head west for the national championships with a perfect 25-0 record this year, as well as the newly-crowned south conference women's MVP in star forward Megan McKay.
The national championships will be played under the same format as the NBL Blitz whereby three points are awarded to a team for a win and an extra point awarded for each quarter won.
Each team plays a game on Friday and Saturday, with the two teams with the highest points to face off in the championship game on Sunday.
"You can't taken any team for granted... every team has won their conference and every player is playing with an extreme level of confidence at the moment," McKay said on Thursday.
"I wouldn't say we're relaxed, but there was certainly a sigh of relief among the group after winning our championship last weekend and we can go into this tournament and play a bit more freely like we were at the start of the year.
"We're the only undefeated team going across to Perth, so in that aspect there will still be some pressure on us, but we as a team also put a lot of pressure on ourselves to perform to a high level."
Meanwhile, McKay said it was a tremendous honour to have been awarded the NBL1 south women's most valuable player award last Friday night, while also being named in the All-Star Five alongside team-mate Kelly Wilson.
McKay has averaged 24.3 points and 12.5 rebounds this season, but she did have to spend almost half of last week's grand final on the bench after getting into early foul trouble.
"It was horrible having to sit there and feeling you couldn't do much to help the girls, but then again, watching them do their thing was special," said McKay, who finished the grand final with nine points and five rebounds in just under 23 minutes on court.
"There was obviously the pressure of going into the grand final undefeated, so to get it done was fantastic and now we can look forward to this next tournament with a fresh attitude."
NBL1 women's national finals teams - Norths Bears, Northside Wizards, Cockburn Cougars, Bendigo Braves, Warwick Senators and Norwood Flames.
