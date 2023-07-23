Bendigo Advertiser
Central Victorian man to be sentenced over child sex crimes

By Ben Loughran
Updated July 24 2023 - 7:01am, first published 4:00am
The man pleaded guilty to eight charges including producing child abuse material and sexual touching in the Bendigo County Court. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.
A Central Victorian man has pleaded guilty to horrific child sex offences in the Bendigo County Court on Friday, July 21.

