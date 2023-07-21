A business owner and active member of the Castlemaine Farmer's Market has asked the Mount Alexander Shire to reconsider its "inconsistent" policy on dogs at recreation reserves.
Jacqueline Brodie-Hanns, owner and operator of Shedshaker Brewing, attended the council's ordinary meeting on July 18 where she asked councillors to reconsider its dog ban, specifically relating to the Western Reserve in Castlemaine.
In February 2022 the Mount Alexander Shire voted to adopt its domestic animal management plan which included prohibiting dogs from playing surfaces and precincts of sporting ovals within the shire.
The policy was adopted, despite the vast majority of respondents during the public consultation period showing support for dogs being allowed at select venues.
That includes some 70 percent of people supporting dogs being allowed at the Western Reserve.
Ms Brodie-Hanns said she did not see any reason why the Western Reserve disallowed dogs considering the massive public support to allow canine companions on leads to visit the area
"There was overwhelming stated community support for dogs on leads to be allowed to be allowed on these grounds," she said.
"But when it came to make the decision, council disregarded the community's sentiment.
"What they have done is they are treating all recreation reserves in the same category whether they are used for playing sport or not.
"The issue with the Western Reserve is whilst there is some limited sport played ... that ground is used for a lot of other events."
Ms Brodie-Hanns said the implementation of the policy has hurt the farmers' market which operates every month at the Western Reserve.
She said she understood not wanting dogs to roam freely on sporting fields but while attending a recent football match there were many families with dogs that posed no issue or harm to anyone.
"At the Western Reserve, it's just one big open space and it's not what we would technically call a sporting ground, so making a ban on dogs at this open space in the middle of Castlemaine doesn't make sense," she said.
"It prioritises one community group and one user of that site. It privileges them at the expense of other users.
"The Castlemaine Farmers' Market attracts thousands of people (per year) ... it provides an absolute lifeline to small farmers, producers and makers.
"It supports 140 small businesses and they are providing a really critical service helping to strengthen food security."
She did not believe people should be penalised by not being able to have a public access to bring a dog onto the reserve.
Mt Alexander chief executive officer Darren Fuzzard thanked Ms Brodie-Hanns and said the shire would meet over the coming weeks and possibly review the policy.
"Council certainly does appreciate the concern and the different perspectives about that matter," he said.
"I have asked myself and the staff to prepare some information for me to consider further so we'll certainly be taking that up and the council will be talking more about that in the coming weeks I suspect."
Ms Brodie-Hanns was happy the council would look into its dog policy.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
