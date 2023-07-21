Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL

TAC Road Safety Round takes on extra significance for South Bendigo netball star Alicia McGlashan

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 21 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 1:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Bendigo Football Netball Club's Andrew van Heuman and Alicia McGlashan with Senior Constable Levina Bell and Senior Constable Bobbie-Lea Blackmore, from the Bendigo Highway Patrol ahead of TAC and AFL Victoria Road Safety Round. Picture by Darren Howe
South Bendigo Football Netball Club's Andrew van Heuman and Alicia McGlashan with Senior Constable Levina Bell and Senior Constable Bobbie-Lea Blackmore, from the Bendigo Highway Patrol ahead of TAC and AFL Victoria Road Safety Round. Picture by Darren Howe

SOUTH Bendigo netballer Alicia McGlashan knows first-hand just how traumatic road accidents can be.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.