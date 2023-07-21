SOUTH Bendigo netballer Alicia McGlashan knows first-hand just how traumatic road accidents can be.
In the lead-up to the 2022 BFNL season, the star Bloods defender and her extended family's world were left devastated by the tragic death of her nephew Tyler in a road accident at Lockwood.
He was only 18 when he died, after his motorbike collided with a car towing a trailer on Bendigo-Maryborough Road, only minutes away from his home in Maiden Gully.
Sixteen months on, the pain still lingers for Tyler's family and friends.
"It was an extremely tough time, as it is daily," McGlashan said.
"My brother, Lucas - Tyler's father - and Tyler's mother Renee have had an extremely difficult time since his passing, and also my nieces.
"Tyler has since become an uncle. His sister Maddisan has had a baby, Malahkai, who Tyler obviously hasn't been able to meet.
"It's not just the devastation of the accident, it's the ongoing effects that will carry on for a lifetime."
Channelling the determination that has helped her to become a six-time BFNL A-grade premiership player and one of the premier defenders in the league's history, McGlashan wants to use her own harrowing experience to drive a crucial message.
The Bloods vice-captain will be one of thousands of community netballers and footballers across Victoria throwing their support behind TAC and AFL Victoria Road Safety Round this weekend.
Players across the state will wear blue armbands to honour all lives impacted by road trauma and to promote road safety.
For McGlashan, the gesture is as personal as it gets.
"The TAC round has always been significant as we would obviously like to reduce deaths on our roads. But for me losing my 18-year-old nephew Tyler in a road accident, it has taken on extra importance," she said.
"The importance of raising awareness for people to drive and act safely on our roads, so we can avoid the loss of loved ones like Tyler, can never be stressed enough.
"Especially in a place like a football-netball club, where there are a lot of young people similar in age to that when Tyler passed away.
"It's important we all have these conversations and get around each other and support each other to stay safe."
McGlashan is hoping memories of Tyler can spur her into a big performance against Golden Square at Harry Trott Oval, as the Bloods netballers look to consolidate fifth spot ahead of Strathfieldsaye and Kyneton, which are snapping at their heels.
"I'll be passionate on the court like I always am, but I'll definitely be playing for Tyler this weekend," she said.
"Tyler loved his sport as well. He played football here at South Bendigo, as well as Kangaroo Flat and had a kick at Serpentine.
"If he was still with us, I'm sure he'd still be playing sport and supporting great causes like the TAC."
South Bendigo Football Netball Club has been among the ardent supporters of Road Safety Round, hosting a visit this week by members of the Bendigo Highway Patrol.
Senior Constable Levina Bell praised the club's proactiveness, community spirit and determination to make a difference.
"We think its a great initiative and thank South Bendigo Football Netball Club for approaching us," she said.
"This is all their doing and it's great they are drumming such an important road safety message into their teams, players and family members.
"They've come to us and not us to them, so they are to be congratulated for what they are doing in promoting this."
