BFNL: Lachlan Sharp to become the Storm's first 200-game player

IN A way, Lachlan Sharp becoming the first player to reach 200 senior games for the Strathfieldsaye Storm in the Bendigo Football Netball League embodies just why the club was established.
While Strathfieldsaye had a junior football club, pre-2009 once a player had surpassed the under-16 age group they had to move to another club to continue their footballing journey at senior level.
Sharp was one of those players, leaving Strathfieldsaye after becoming too old to play juniors and heading to Golden Square to play a year in the under-18s - as well as one senior game - in 2008.
But with the formation of a brand new senior club in Strathfieldsaye for the 2009 BFNL season - the Storm - Sharp was able to return home and the rest is history.
Now 14 years on Sharp is arguably the most revered Storm player in its history with a CV that is stacked with both team and individual accolades.
Among it are four premierships (2014, 2015, 2017 and 2019); BFNL Michelsen Medal (2017), two Ron Best medals (2017 and 2019), AFL Victoria grand final medal (2017), best and fairest (2017), club leading goalkicker eight times and three-time inter-league representative just to name a few.
Sharp's path to his 200-game milestone - which will be played on Saturday against Sandhurst at the QEO - can be traced back to the club's historic first game in the BFNL.
Then a wingman, as he was for the first three years of his senior career, Sharp was part of the Storm's inaugural team that defeated Castlemaine by 25 points in the opening round of the 2009 season.
Sharp kicked two goals in the 17.12 (114) to 14.5 (89) win in front of a bumper crowd at Tannery Lane.
The path to 200 games, though, hasn't been smooth for 32-year-old Sharp, who has had to overcome a number of injury setbacks.
Most notably was a ruptured ACL early in the 2016 season, while there has also been a broken leg, broken scaphoid and frustrating hamstring troubles.
Had he had a more blessed run with injury Sharp would be up over 250 games by now, but that's what makes Saturday's milestone all the more special - the fact that there has been injury obstacles to overcome on top of achieving it at what was a brand-new start-up club that had to strive in its early days to forge an identity and build a culture of success.
"I suppose when I went through the knee injury in 2016 you have those doubts of will I be able to get back and play another year or two, so there has been doubts along the way as to whether I will continue to play because of injury," Sharp said this week.
"So to go through that and then to get to the 200 games this week makes it all the more special.
"I guess this week is a chance to reflect on my time and memories at the club and it's not just about the footy... it's about the community and people who have helped along the way, but also the people who may have experienced difficulties in life that we as a footy club have been able to help as well.
"There has been a lot of people over the years who have really helped to pick me up when I have been down with injury and they are probably the main reason I am still out there playing."
No current player in the BFNL has kicked more than the 863 goals Sharp has booted for the Storm.
Sharp's tally of 11 goals against Castlemaine last week was the 21st time at the Storm he has kicked a double-figure bag. Of those 21 double-figure hauls of goals, 19 have been kicked post his 2016 knee reconstruction.
Reflecting on his decision to leave Golden Square in 2008 and head back to Strathfieldsaye to join the Storm in 2009 under coach Clint Whitsed, Sharp described it as a no-brainer.
"I was only young in that first season back in 2009 and I remember that first game against Castlemaine was huge and to win was unbelievable," Sharp recalled.
"The main thing for us was to just go out and be competitive, so to win the first ever game we played was unreal; at the time it was the closest thing we could have got to in terms of a grand final."
That inaugural game was the first step on the path to the Storm going from BFNL newbies to powerhouse having won four flags and played in three other grand finals in 2013, 2018 and 2021.
And Sharp has been there through the whole journey in a career in which his goalkicking feats in particular have made him a name synonymous with the BFNL.
"It has been a great journey... to go from a club that was nothing to where we are now has been a great ride," Sharp said.
