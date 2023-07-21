Bendigo Advertiser
BFNL: Lachlan Sharp to become the Storm's first 200-game player

July 21 2023
Lachlan Sharp will become the first Strathfieldsaye player to reach 200 senior games against Sandhurst at the QEO on Saturday.
