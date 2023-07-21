Serial child sex offender Aaron Gaunt will plead to further similar offences later in the year after having his matter adjourned to October in the Bendigo County Court.
Glann Cooper, the lawyer appearing on behalf of Gaunt, said the man would undergo a psychiatric evaluation in September with a report to be complied in the two weeks following.
Gaunt was set to plead to a number of child sex offences, however one indictable offence of distribution will be re-examined before the October court date.
It is unclear if Gaunt distributed some 14,000 items of child sex material or whether he simply had access to a dropbox "in the cloud."
Judge Geoffrey Chettle agreed to pushing the matter back until the report from the psychologist was complete and the distribution charge was cleared up given how the man was "facing very serious charges" and how Gaunt had an extensive history of child sex offences.
Gaunt was previously jailed in 2018 after being found in possession of a slew of child sex material, including photos and videos.
Police began investigating him in September 2016, and a subsequent raid on his property in November of that year discovered a mobile phone belonging to Gaunt hidden inside a couch.
The phone contained 28 child abuse images - 12 of which were the worst category.
Further images - totalling 12,786 - were found on other mobile phones belonging to Gaunt.
Gaunt was jailed for a minimum of three years and eight months in April 2018.
Judge Chettle ordered the matter be remanded until October and Gaunt be held in custody until the next hearing date.
