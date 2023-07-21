For Indigenous artists Tammy Nancarrow and Ally Charles, ensuring students at Weeroona College were connected to Country was important when creating their latest work.
The mural, unveiled at the school on July 20, is said to detail the student's journey and experience through the education system.
"This piece of artwork will provide the Weeroona College community with a statement piece of Aboriginal artwork," Ms Charles said
"It will allow their First Nations students to feel represented, culturally safe and welcome."
The artwork's meaning is split into different sections, but comes together to tell a full story of the experience the school provides.
The artists said the lower section of the painting represents the 18 clans of Dja Dja Wurrung country and the ancestors who paved the way for the youth of today.
The circle in the middle represents the heart of Weeroona College and the overall education system in place to nurture, inspire and enable strong members of the community.
The red, yellow, blue and green colours represent the four connecting communities of the school.
Lastly, the top section represents the friendships and pathways the students undertake and develop throughout their journeys at the school.
"This artwork provides the school with a chance to see the mural at the heart of the school so everyone can be included in our First Nations celebrations," Ms Charles said.
"Myself and Tammy spent so many hours making changes and painting to ensure it really represented the school community and its connections."
Weeroona College principal Jason Bysouth said this was a great addition to the school.
"We're really excited to have this beautiful piece at our school," he said.
"It's so important for all our students to feel included and it allows us to celebrate the wonderful culture (the mural) represents."
