A Bendigo car dealership front-yard was flooded with a "heap" of donated groceries to support the region's needy.
Bendigo Toyota fashioned a "drive-thru" in the dealership's fourth consecutive fundraiser for locals at risk of food insecurity and hunger, with collections supporting charity Bendigo Foodshare.
"Visually I can tell you that there is a heap," Bendigo Toyota Marketing Manager Gabrielle Richards said on the staples raised.
The drive-thru donation drop was born out of necessity during 2020, with COVID safe protocols making Bendigo Toyota's annual food drive at supermarkets difficult to carry out.
Since then, the four drive-thrus at Bendigo Toyota have seen more than three and a half tonnes of groceries, pet food and personal hygiene items raised.
Ms Richards said the dealership had tallied a previous drive's takings and had calculated a monetary value of around $7000.
"Which is really cool because if I asked people to donate money I'd have absolutely no chance of getting $7000 worth of money," she said.
"But if you ask them to grab one or two extra things during the supermarket shop, they're like, 'yeah, absolutely'.
"It's a real tangible way that people can make a difference for the 13,000 people in the region that need feeding every week."
As one of the largest businesses in Bendigo, Ms Richards said the drive was a practical way for the dealership to have an impact and help make a difference, particularly in the current climate of cost of living.
