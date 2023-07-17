Bendigo's BlazeAid volunteers know assisting after a national disaster isn't just about the heavy lifting - it's about the heaviness in someone's life.
As they work to clean up paddocks or put fences and gates back up, they're also being a listening ear and support for farmers who need it.
Volunteer Lyn Rasmussen said sometimes a quick chat over lunch can "brighten someone's day".
"There are days when we have an extremely long lunch because people just open up to you," she said.
"Once you spend a few days or even a week working with people, they can go from having a tough time to cracking jokes and smiling."
MORE NEWS:
BlazeAid is a volunteer-based organisation that works with families and individuals across the country after natural disasters such as fires and floods.
Working alongside the effected residents, volunteers help to rebuild fences and other structures that have been damaged or destroyed.
"It can be a tough job," volunteer Ray Le Vaillant said.
"Most of us from the Bendigo group are retired, we're not quite in our 20s anymore, so the hard work can get to you.
"But it's all worth it when you see the look on people's faces or the friends you can make."
While the effort is still ongoing, the Bendigo team has been helping people and families affected by the Rochester floods and other communities in northern Victoria.
OTHER STORIES:
Since becoming a satellite team in January this year, the Bendigo crew has worked on 14 properties and since May have cleared off 8.1km, repaired 2km and rebuilt 3.5km of fencing.
Mrs Rasmussen said at times it could be "heartbreaking" to see what people have been through.
"We had a man in Rochester, who had moved over from South Australia, who said he couldn't do it anymore after renovating multiple times," she said.
"They say people who have been through something as traumatic as a flood shouldn't make hard decisions for the first six months because they're in such a fog.
"People can't even look at the damage that's been caused for a long time because it's just too much."
Mr Le Vaillant said he didn't want people to shy away from getting help when they need it.
"The people need to know they can ask for help and we won't look down on them," he said.
"They're not asking for charity, and that's not what we're giving, we're giving them a hand."
If you need assistance, find more information online at blazeaid.com.au or contact admin@blazeaid.com.au.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.