High levels in reservoirs and fears that any heavy rainfall could tip them them over have locals concerned that Central Victoria might face a repeat of last year's flood.
Many reservoirs around Bendigo, Castlemaine and Maryborough are at or near capacity, with Lake Eppalock currently spilling.
However the fears fly in the face of predictions of lower than average rain levels for the region in the coming months.
Gannawarra Shire has already started planning for a possibly bad flood season and there is a Watch and Act warning out for flooding on the Murray River between Torrumbarry and Barham.
Levees and roads that have yet to be repaired after the October 2022 floods have at least three councils concerned about the impact of a new round of floods.
Chris Bromley, from Malmsbury, is a resident who fears the region might be in a worse position than last year if heavy rain sweeps into the state.
Mr Bromley, speaking on July 10, said in the past week he has seen the Lauriston Reservoir spilling because of the amount of water feeding into the system and was concerned if there was no airspace in any of the water bodies in the region.
"Most of Bendigo's water comes through the Coliban River storages, the Upper Coliban Reservoir, the Lauriston Reservoir, the Malmsbury Reservoir and what I was quite surprised to realise was in fact the whole system is completely full and the Malmsbury Reservoir is spilling," he said.
"The Coliban River where I walk my dog is running quite hard and has come up a couple of feet virtually over night and its still rising."
"I have great sympathy for Coliban Water. They have to store water for domestic and stock use and in case there is a drought so (the reservoir) was full last year and there has been enough rain this year to more than fill it up again."
However, Mr Bromley said there were still concerns about what would happen to many of the towns along the Campaspe River, in particular Rochester which was expected to take years to recover from the October 2022 floods.
Residents from Rochester recently staged a protest at Lake Eppalock about how little water had been released into the river system to take pressure off the at-capacity facility.
In response to the protest Goulburn-Murray Water announced on July 10 it would increase the amount of water to 800 megalitres a day "to slow the rate of rise" at the catchment.
As of July 14 Lake Eppalock was at 100.79 percent capacity and was spilling slightly.
"This happened last year, we had a similar thing, and then of course the big rains hit in October and there was just no airspace anywhere in the system to stop it and we had the disasters down stream," Mr Bromley said.
"If we get those tropical systems sweeping across the country from Broome in October, which fingers crossed they don't happen, but if that does happen we are currently in probably a worse position than we were last year."
"At this time last year Lake Eppalock was only 50 percent full. As of now it's going over so there is not room left in the system for a heavy rainfall."
As of June 2023 both the Upper Coliban Reservoir and the Lauriston Reservoir are nearing capacity with both at 94.6 percent complete storage.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology the forecasts for August to October show there was as much as an 80 percent chance of "below median" rainfall expected for large parts of Victoria.
The average rainfall for the Bendigo area for August, September and October was 52.6mm, 52.9mm and 46.7mm, respectively.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
