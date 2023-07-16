Business for taxis in Bendigo is returning to pre-COVID levels, but a lack of drivers means the industry is struggling to keep up with demand, according to the city's peak taxi organisation.
"Our numbers are getting back to where they were no problems at all," Bendigo Taxis manager, Colin Wells, said.
"Where we're struggling is with drivers, and that presents itself in longer wait times for customers.
"It is not unusual for us to have upwards of eight cars out of our 40 parked at any point in time.
"Whether that be because someone has worked night shift, or someone is having a day off to look after the kids.
"But that affects our service levels."
The taxi industry was hard-hit during COVID, where lockdowns and restricted movement meant a downturn in residents requiring taxi services.
In 2023, now movement in the city has returned, Mr Wells said a mixture of issues had changed the experience for customer's accessing Bendigo's taxi network.
"There are so many contradicting things," he said.
"It actually takes you longer to get across Bendigo than it used to.
"Once upon a time, you used to be allowed to do 37 miles an hour down every street, now once you get into the heart of Bendigo, you're back to 40 (kmph).
"And those things have an impact on pure job numbers."
While Mr Wells said the current return to demand meant drivers "are still getting a reasonable income", numbers didn't compare to pre-2017 before the entrance of ridesharing de-regulation and Uber.
"(Pre-2017) taxis were basically doubled and triple shifted," he said.
"The minute someone got out of a seat someone else jumped in.
"With deregulation, there was a lot more entrance to the market, and it meant our cars weren't on the road 24 hours a day like they used to be."
Despite the ongoing threat of Uber and current lack of drivers hindering a return to service, Mr Wells said the return to demand meant the company was in good financial stead.
"From an economic point of view we are really happy," he said.
