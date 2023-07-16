Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Former Bendigo teacher fronts Magistrates' Court

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated July 17 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A former teacher will be out of the job for at least five years after facing the Bendigo Magistrates' Court. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A former teacher will be out of the job for at least five years after facing the Bendigo Magistrates' Court. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A former Bendigo teacher has pleaded guilty to a charge of careless driving and another of assault with weapon, as his lawyer said he had "already been punished enough".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.