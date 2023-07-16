A former Bendigo teacher has pleaded guilty to a charge of careless driving and another of assault with weapon, as his lawyer said he had "already been punished enough".
Ryan Geier fronted the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on July 14 where the court heard the former Eaglehawk Secondary College teacher's victims were his ex-housemates.
Geier received an undertaking to be of good behaviour for 12 months without conviction and was ordered to pay $500 to the court fund.
The charge of careless driving related to when Geier was driving his vehicle in Bendigo on August 17, 2021, and had entered the incorrect lane.
The court heard this caused his passenger, a housemate, to fear for his safety and grab the steering wheel to control the car.
That passenger told the police Geier had then said, "how funny would it be if we drove on the wrong side for the last bit?".
A statement read to the court said the woman had "felt terrified for my life".
Later on the same night, after Geier became more intoxicated, the police were called and found Geier compliant. He was taken to the Bendigo Hospital.
In an interview with police in February 2022, Geier alleged that his housemates were drug users and he denied being intoxicated on the night having consumed six standard drinks which he said was "moderate".
In relation to the driving allegations he said, "I obviously didn't drive".
The court heard Geier said it was "disappointing" that his friends "would fabricate" the story.
Geier's lawyer Robert Morgan said his client had made "pragmatic pleas" which had saved the court "precious time".
Magistrate Russell Kelly said the circumstances of the offending was "bizarre", with Geier having no prior convictions and having apparently suffered "a psychological meltdown".
Mr Morgan said Geier had faced significant repercussions as a result of the offending and had shown genuine remorse.
The court heard Geier had no trouble with police since, had lost money on the bond after having to leave the property he shared with his housemates, had been "humiliated and publicly shamed" in the media and received "effectively a death sentence for his teaching career".
The court heard the Victorian Institute of Teaching had cancelled Geier's registration meaning he could not work with children for the next five years as a result of the charges.
Geier is now working full time, has a partner and a new baby.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
