She is one of the nominees for this year's Be.Bendigo Business Excellence Awards.
Ms Amarant started Props Theatre in 2018 and now employs five people to run weekly drama lessons for children aged five to 21, with adult classes recently added.
The business has been nominated the new award category for creative industries and also in the Regional Women's Business Award.
While Ms Amarant said her staff and parents were very excited with the nomination, she said she had to explain the competition to her students as "Bendigo's Logies".
READ MORE:
"In terms of the excellence awards, I've always kept an eye on them, always admired the people who won the awards or who were nominated," Ms Amarant said.
"As I looked at the application form, I took it as a position to really look at what we have done in the company in really the last few years coming back from COVID.
"We focus on confidence and social skills, how to find like minded people, how to be creative and after two years being locked away we had kids bust in the door."
Other first-time nominees include the gang at Flash Farm, a therapeutic centre for people to interact with animals.
The team was nominated for the small and succeeding and not-for-profit categories.
They said "this incredible recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication and passion of our wonderful team".
The winners in the Be.Bendigo awards will be announced at a gala dinner on August 17.
READ MORE:
Community Minded
Creative Industries
Customer Focussed
Diverse and Inclusive Workplace
Emerging and Energised
Events and Tourism
Gastronomy
Health and Care
Manufacturing
National/Global Footprint
Not-For-Profit
Professional Services Firm (Small)
Professional Services Firm (Large)
Regional Women's Business Award
Small and Succeeding
Social Procurement
Technology and Digital
Trade and Construction
Volunteer of the Year
Young and Professional
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.