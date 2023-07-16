Bendigo Advertiser
Court

Peter Laurens pleads guilty to assault, aggravated burglary

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated July 17 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 5:00am
Peter Laurens attacked his former partner, believing she had stolen his cannabis. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Peter Laurens attacked his former partner, believing she had stolen his cannabis. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A Kerang man has admiited to a drug and alcohol-fuelled aggravated burglary at the house of his former partner.

