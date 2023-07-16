A Kerang man has admiited to a drug and alcohol-fuelled aggravated burglary at the house of his former partner.
Peter John Laurens appeared before the County Court sitting in Bendigo on July 14 and pleaded guilty to four charges of damaging property, aggravated burglary, common law assault and making a threat to kill.
He also pleaded guilty to a summary charge of unlawful assault.
Laurens will reappear before the court for further plea and sentence in October where his defence lawyer Nickie King will present further evidence of his psychological health.
The court heard Laurens had been diagnosed with an intellectual disability as a child and had attended a specialist school requiring an IQ of below 70.
Prosecutor David Cordy told the court, on January 6 2023, Laurens had drunk more than a dozen cans of Victorian Bitter, and smoked cannabis with the victim.
He believed the victim took his cannabis and put it into her bag, after which he retrieved a kitchen knife and followed the victim to her address where he was heard yelling.
The court heard he said "you ****, where are you?" before she met him at the front door and told him to go away, before locking her door.
Laurens then punched a glass window next to the front door, receiving a large laceration to his hand and arm in the process, before kicking a hole in the lower window.
He then reached his hand through the smashed window and unlocked the door, entered the property and assaulted his former partner by grabbing her throat.
While holding the victim by the throat, the court heard he said "I'm gonna (sic) f***ing kill you".
When another man in the house tried to intervene, Laurens attempted to punch him, before leaving the property.
Witnesses and police gave Laurens first aid before he was taken to Bendigo Hospital by ambulance.
Laurens will reappear before Judge Geoffrey Chettle in October.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
