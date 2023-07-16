Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Updated

19-year-old, from Epsom, stable after Huntly crash

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated July 17 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 8:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The exact cause of the crash is not yet known. Picture by Anthony
The exact cause of the crash is not yet known. Picture by Anthony

UPDATED: A learner driver is in a stable condition after a single-vehicle crash at Huntly on Sunday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.