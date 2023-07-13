Greater Bendigo does not have enough homes to meet the housing needs, according to federal MP Lisa Chesters.
She said more needs to be done at all levels of government to help increase housing stock.
"Stock is the biggest challenge we have," she said.
Ms Chesters assessment came from a roundtable meeting on homelessness and housing held in Bendigo on Thursday.
"There are lots of heartbreaking conversations going on each and every day because we just don't have suitable homes available for people in our town," she said.
Among those having these discussions were women seeking help from the Centre for Non-Violence.
The centre's Dr Clare Shamier said 100 percent of their clients had to consider whether to leave a violent situation based on housing affordability.
"Once they've made the decision, 70 to 90 per cent have to make a decision about whether they can stay away or have to return," she said.
Ms Chesters had wanted to "get everyone in the room, from real estate to homelessness services to tenancy services to tell us what's happening, what are they hearing, then tell me what we can do at a federal level to really help," she said.
On her to do list following the session were discussions with the treasurer and federal housing minister about tax incentives to encourage long-term rentals and welfare payments that may not be "fit for purpose".
The fact that legislation for the federal government's Housing Australia Future Fund had stalled in the Senate wouldn't stop the government from getting on with the job of tackling the housing crisis, Ms Chesters said.
"My big message back to our minister for housing is we've got to just keep going.
"If we can't get the Senate on board with our legislation we have to find other ways because our community can't wait for the politics in the Senate."
The federal government had already announced $2 billion that would go directly to states to build more social and community housing and get unsuitable housing back up to rental standard, the MP said.
Overall, it was vital for all levels of government to "get on and help the Victorian government with their Big Build program, she said.
In December 2022 a plan was unveiled for by a housing agency to transform a Myers Street site into 73 units for people struggling to find homes.
