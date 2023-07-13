Major Michael Carroll has a "mistress".
No, not that kind. This more than 30-year army man's paramour is powered by pedals, has a red gum rudder and a ply upper structure.
Her name is the "PB LEGACY" - a paddle boat the Heathcote man plans to pilot on a Murray River odyssey from Albury, NSW to Mannum, South Australia, all in the name of Legacy.
The trip - spanning around 82 days - will see the major pilot the backyard-built paddle boat for 2000km, kept company by only RSL and Legacy group functions along the route and the poetry he plans to write in his head.
"I'll arrive at a town on a Friday, stay there for Friday, Saturday and then head off again," Major Carroll said.
After a long day of sailing, Major Carroll plans to pitch a "basic" set-up along the mighty river's expansive banks.
The major aims to raise $100,000 for Legacy, the long standing Australian charity dedicated to supporting the families of deceased and seriously injured veterans.
Despite the poetry writing time - Major Carroll penned his own novella of "bush poetry", Brothers in Arms - the river trip is rooted in the major's family history and a fraternal promise.
"Mum and her twin sister were raised by Legacy from the age of eight until they were 17," he said.
"Their father was a sergeant in the army and he died in 1945 of illness, and their mother died 12 months later from tuberculosis.
The twins eldest brother was captured at the fall of Singapore and spent three-and-a-half years in the Changi prisoner-of-war camp, and on his return to Australia made a promise to his dying mother.
"She made him promise the twins were not to be separated," Major Carroll said.
"Uncle Frank at the age of 22 became a mother and a father for the other six siblings, he raised them all in the family home in Essendon.
"But Legacy came on board to help with the younger twins, so they went to Legacy during the week and came home during the weekends."
Now the Legacy name, the group that was fundamental in his mother's upbringing, is in black and white letters on the side of Major Carroll's boat.
The major has had to postpone his trip multiple times - citing ever-rising river levels - but now looks to November 18 to set sail.
All funds raised from the tri-state trip will go to Legacy, with all "life support" coming from Major Carroll's own pocket.
To support Major Michael Carroll's "PB LEGACY - Albury to Mannum Fundraising for Legacy" click here.
MORE NEWS:
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.