Expanded access to the medical "abortion pill" will assist women in "rural and remote areas where there are significant barriers to accessing abortions", a Bendigo health service said.
A spokesperson for Bendigo Community Health Services said the landmark changes approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration to expand access to MS-2 Step would counter roadblocks for women seeking abortions in the Bendigo region.
"We receive phone calls from across the broader Loddon Mallee region, where lack of access in some rural areas is a significant barrier to women being able to make choices," the spokesperson said.
"This change gives women in rural and regional areas the option of early termination of pregnancy without having to travel outside of their region for surgical procedures unavailable to them in their location."
The TGA's red-tape slashing would mean all health practitioners would be able to prescribe MS-2 Step from August 1, removing the previous restriction requiring special accreditation or registration from the drug's manufacturer, non-for-profit MS Health.
Previously, GPs would undertake mandatory training before they could provide MS-2 Step then re-register every three years, resulting in only around 1 in 10 Australian GPs being able to prescribe the medication.
MS-2 Step is taken within the first nine weeks of gestation, and involves a two-step process: a mifepristone pill to terminate the pregnancy, and a misoprostol pill to contract the uterus and remove the pregnancy.
The Bendigo Community Health Service has long championed "a woman's autonomy to make choices about her body and what is best for her", and while welcoming the change, the spokesperson said women accessing abortions still encountered prejudice when making reproductive decisions.
"We remain concerned about the stigma attached to doing so - and hope this change will provide greater access to timely, safe healthcare without prejudice," the spokesperson said.
"On average, our Women's Sexual and Reproductive Health Hub supports four women a week to medically terminate a pregnancy, however the number of women phoning our service seeking information or referrals for surgical termination is much higher."
In April 2023, the health service made a submission to the federal government's Senate inquiry into universal access to reproductive healthcare, highlighting what it sees as Victoria's "postcode lottery" for sexual health.
As part of its submission to the inquiry, it had recommended policy to "reduce the cost of early medical abortion medication", and "extend prescribing rights for nurse practitioners".
MS-2 Step was first approved for use in Australia in 2006, following intensive debate that saw then health minister Tony Abbott stripped of his veto power over the drug via a conscience vote.
