Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Health

Bendigo health service welcomes increased MS-2 Step abortion access

GR
By Gabriel Rule
Updated July 13 2023 - 1:54pm, first published July 12 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Expanded access to the medical "abortion pill" will assist women in "rural and remote areas where there are significant barriers to accessing abortions", a Bendigo health service said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.