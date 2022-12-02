Plans revealed for 73 housing units in the heart of Bendigo

A HOUSING agency has revealed plans to transform a Myers Street site into 73 units for people struggling to find homes.
Uniting Housing would build two multi-storey buildings around St Andrew's existing church and community hall as part of the major redevelopment at the site.
It sent letters on Friday to houses and businesses near St Andrews revealing plans for land it characterised as "under-utilised".
"At the same time, the need for community housing in Bendigo is greater than ever with rents getting higher and home ownership out of many people's reach," Uniting Housing's housing and property manager Kristie Looney wrote.
"Uniting Housing and the St Andrew's congregation are partnering to help deliver safe and secure long-term housing for people in housing stress."
Uniting Housing wants to take its plans to Victoria's housing minister early next year, following consultations with people living and working near the church along with the wider community.
It is already consulting with the City of Greater Bendigo, and could start building as early as the middle of 2023, assuming it can get its plans signed off quickly.
Construction workers would rip out a car park out the back of the church along with several other buildings and some gum trees.
They would keep a "stables" building along with the church and community hall.
The new buildings would rise four to five storeys and come complete with landscaping, new paths and space for 21 car parks.
That would be 22 less spaces than Bendigo's planning scheme envisions.
The project's traffic consultants say social housing tenants are less likely to own a car, reducing demand for car parks.
"Given the site's location with respect to public transport services and other services resulting in enhanced walkability, it is expected that dwellings within the subject site would be particularly appealing to potential tenants who do not have the need to park a vehicle at their place of residence," they said.
The tenants were unlikely to take up much on-street parking for any significant lengths of time because of time restrictions, the consultants said.
Uniting Housing says it would provide 81 bicycle parks as part of the build.
The project would be partly funded through the Victorian government's Big Housing Build.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
