The acting head of a not-for-profit homelessness service says the social housing situation in Bendigo is veering towards a disaster.
As the second-least affordable local government area in the state to live in, if on income support, Haven, Home, Safe believes thousands of houses need to be built every year for the next decade just to meet demand.
As it stands there are around 400 homeless people in Bendigo with another 3000 on the waiting list for social housing.
Haven, Home, Safe acting chief executive officer Vanessa Brotto said the situation would get much worse if not addressed soon.
"The social and affordable housing situation in Victoria is in crisis, verging on an emergency," she said.
"We are seeing increased demand for our housing and homelessness services from people that have never needed to engage with our services before.
"Last year we saw 1500 new people across our regional locations however, the housing system is blocked with no current pipeline to new housing."
Ms Brotto said this complete lack of accommodation left those already in tricky financial and housing situations with little options in securing long term living arrangements.
Ms Brotto said while the recent state budget handed down on Tuesday addressed some of the problems there was still a lot of work to do in fixing the existing problems.
"We can only support (people looking for housing) in understanding what their very limited options are," she said.
"It is very rare for us to be able to put people in a house as there simply aren't any.
"Funding for our intake services has not increased since 2009 despite this increase in people that need our support."
The acting CEO said Haven had found those who were not already homeless were needing to spend an exorbitant amount of money on rent, putting them in an untenable financial position.
"This challenge extends to key workers with every key worker that rents in the region considered to be in rental stress, spending between 39 per cent to 54 per cent of their income on rent," she said.
Ms Brotto commended the Labor Government for its multi-million dollar boost to housing but said more needed to be done on the construction of affordable housing in Victoria.
"We are pleased to see $67.5 million for Housing First responses and supports to help people sleeping rough into housing and the wrap around supports they need to get their lives back on track," she said.
"Unfortunately, no new capital investment has been delivered through the budget - there needs to be a commitment to building 6,000 social and affordable houses every year for the next decade.
"We also would have liked to see reforms on inclusionary zoning and we have concerns about the impact of the new land tax on landowners being passed on to renters who are already in rental stress."
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
