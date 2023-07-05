Victoria's government claims government schools in the Bendigo region at almost all at staff capacity despite growing concerns teachers are being bogged down with unsustainable workloads.
Most schools in the Bendigo region at not struggling with staffing, the government says at the halfway mark of the 2023 school year.
A spokesperson for the Department of Education said staffing was not a problem facing many education institutions in the Bendigo area.
"The majority of government schools across the region have staffing at capacity, and school program delivery is continuing as usual," they said.
The spokesperson said Victoria as a whole is advancing well ahead of other states in recruiting and employing teachers.
"The number of teachers in Victoria has grown at twice the national average and that's no accident - we're delivering a range of initiatives that have grown our workforce by 5000 extra teachers between 2020 and 2022," they.
This claim of robust staffing numbers comes despite dozens of Bendigo region teaching roles in both primary and senior schools being advertised across job platforms.
Late last month the Australian Education Union released a survey which found 'unsustainable workloads' brought on by staffing shortages were affecting teacher's and their ability to perform.
"Workloads for Victorian public school principals have been unmanageable for many years, and the role and expectations of principals is entirely unsustainable," union president Meredith Peace said.
"The chronic teacher shortage in our state, on top of existing workload and other challenges, has forced principals to shoulder additional teaching and administrative responsibilities, pushing them to the brink of burnout and quitting the profession."
The Victorian State Government budget funds multiple initiatives to attract more people to the profession, including $32.2 million to provide support for pre-service teachers undertaking their placements in rural and regional schools.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
