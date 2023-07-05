The plan to hold a sitting of the Victorian parliament's upper house in a flood-impacted regional area will go ahead as agreed but a lower house sitting outside Melbourne is not on the cards, the state government has indicated.
Opposition MPs have argued that holding a lower house regional sitting - which would bring the Premier and ministers to a rural location - would be a meaningful signal of respect and would offer practical benefits to flood-affected communities.
In May the government supported a motion by Liberal member for Northern Victoria Region Wendy Lovell for a day-long sitting to be held in a town affected by last year's floods.
With the challenges of recovery set to continue for some time, it was important the issues were brought to the attention of members of parliament, Ms Lovell argued.
The regional sitting would give MPs a first-hand understanding of the problems and provide communities direct access to representatives across the political divide while also offering economic benefits and educational opportunities for locals.
Ms Lovell's motion, requiring the regional sitting to be held sometime before April 2024, passed unanimously on May 3.
A spokesperson confirmed this week that the government intended to fulfil it.
However, a similar motion relating to the parliament's lower house that was moved by Nationals leader Peter Walsh was opposed by the government during the last sitting week.
Mr Walsh said he saw it as highly appropriate for "the people's house" to also meet in a flood-affected area, singling out Rochester for mention.
"If you go to Rochester, you will find there are probably more people living in caravans in the driveway of their house, which has been stripped out by the floods, than there are actually living in houses that have been repaired," he told the parliament.
"I think this house - both sides of the chamber - should respect those communities by going out there and inspecting this firsthand, and by going out and inspecting the damage to the roads firsthand that have not been repaired at this stage."
The Nationals leader claimed flood recovery funding had been "far too slow" and that "local government areas are extremely frustrated that they have not been able to get on with the job of repairing the roads and repairing their infrastructure, as was the case after the 2011 floods".
The Nationals member for Euroa, Annabelle Cleeland, claimed in a statement that the government's support after the floods had "not been good enough", and regional Victorians were feeling "ignored" as a result.
A government spokesperson defended the government's record in rural Victoria - which included investing in health and education services and capping V-Line fares at metropolitan rates - but didn't offer an explanation for its differing approach on regional sittings for the two houses of parliament.
"Labor has a record number of regional members in its caucus, who spend time on the ground listening to their communities each and every day, proudly representing the regional Victorians who they serve," the spokesperson said.
The last time a regional sitting was held was in April 2021 when a similar motion by Ms Lovell, aimed at taking the parliament to a bushfire-affected area, saw the Legislative Council sit in Bright.
