With youth crime in Bendigo rising to new heights, the mother of one offender has called for a complete rethink of how youth justice is approached in the city and beyond.
Ange (not her real name) believes the magistrate who let her son out of Parkville Youth Justice Precinct was too soft on him.
While that may seem like an odd maternal gesture, she believes she has good reason.
"He was let out by a magistrate who was too compassionate," Ange said.
"The one who put him away in Parkville was the complete opposite. He said, 'there is no way you should be out in the community, you are a danger', and yet this other one went and put him back out."
Ange said the inconsistencies in magistrates' approach to discipline was a weave in the fabric of issues plaguing youth justice in Bendigo and the state.
Recent data from the Crime Statistics Agency showed a significant spike in crimes committed by children in Bendigo aged 10 to 17 in the past year, up 39 alleged offences to March 2023 to 618 incidents, while burglaries committed by 10 to 14-year-olds almost doubled across the state in the same period.
A portion of these children are repeat offenders. In Ange's son's case, the justice system is not just there to deter and punish.
It is trying to help young people deal with an complex mix of past traumas, drug use and dangerous behaviour.
There are no easy answers for parents like Ange wanting to help their children pick up the pieces.
She can trace the causes of her son's behaviour back to some complicated causes, including the new environmental circumstances children found themselves in during COVID-19.
"A lot of parents had to leave their children at home to go to work. I was one of those people," she said.
"I had young people here at home, and these young people did not want to do schooling on a computer because they didn't feel they were capable. They didn't feel connected, it just wasn't for them.
"So then you've got these kids who were defying the (school) system who went out in the community, who then latched onto these other children who were already in the (justice) system."
For Ange's son, this materialised in trips with groups of young people driving at "240km/h on the Calder Highway", drugs, theft from cars, and shoplifting from department stores - sometimes working on behalf of adults.
Ange said she had pleaded with her son about the implications of his law-breaking behaviour, though any sense of reality had evaded him.
"How am I going to feel coming to that accident and picking you up in pieces," she said to her son.
"They think they're invincible - they've lost all sense of reality - it's not a crime to them."
Ange said the lost sense of reality was only further exacerbated with the consumption of drugs involving her young son and other youth she was aware of, enabled by adults "who let them smoke weed in their house".
"These young kids buy drugs from them. That's the adults' way of making money. They've got all these kids running around doing stuff for them," Ange said.
"And the drugs just get harder and harder and harder."
While Ange acknowledges tackling youth justice in Bendigo is a steep hill to climb, she proposes the rehabilitation approach should be prioritised over traditional incarceration, with youth accountability at the forefront.
"We need therapeutic houses, not institutions like Parkville and Malmsbury," Ange said.
"There's got to be a need to want to do it. With no accountability, these kids are just going through the motions and its exhausting for them.
"I can see their mental health - they're exhausted because what they have to do every day to just survive."
This attitude echoes the advocacy work by Children's Court of Victoria Magistrate Jennifer Bowles, who claims "they (young offenders) lack the insight into the problems the substances cause and do not see the need for help".
"It is too easy to blame young people with substance abuse and mental health problems, and who typically lead chaotic lives, for their apparent lack of willpower," Magistrate Bowles said in her 2021 report Why Can I Lock Up Kids But I Can't Ensure They Receive Treatment published by the University of Queensland in conjunction with the Winston Churchill Trust.
As part of the report, Magistrate Bowles pushed for new legislative power within the children's court "to have the power to make Youth Therapeutic Orders for young people with significant substance abuse issues and who do not voluntarily engage in treatment".
Until such legislation, Ange continues to navigate the new "heartbreaking" underpinnings of her relationship with her son.
"My children did have choice at the start, but chose this," she said.
