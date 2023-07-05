Bryce Nicholls, Addison Torr, Maddie Douglas and Lucy Hall have been burning the candle at both ends since the Tour de France kicked off last weekend.
The teens have all been up late watching the big race because for all four cycling is addictive and the main focus of their lives.
The four were among 13 young sportspeople to be presented with a $550 Local Sporting Champions Grant certificate by federal member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters on Tuesday.
Provided through the Australian Sports Commission, the grants are intended to assist with competition fees, transport and accommodation costs, equipment and uniforms.
"It's that little bit of a contribution to help you continue your dreams, continue your sport," the local member told the group on Tuesday.
For Lucy, 17, and Maddie, 13, the dream might involve grand tours like the one they have been watching.
They hope to get road racing contracts and move to Europe to start pro careers.
Fellow grant recipient Belinda Bailey is already on her way down that path. She was absent from Tuesday's presentation event because she was riding with a junior development team in Europe.
Cycling is so much bigger in Europe than Australia, the girls say, and even junior competitions attract hundreds of entries.
But for Bryce, 15, the ultimate prize is Olympic medals in the stadium.
He travels to Melbourne every week to ride at the velodrome at the Darebin International Sports Complex.
Fourteen-year-old Addison, too, is focused on track riding.
She has only been on the bike for two years but is a "short and explosive" sprinter, her clubmates say.
For all of them there is still a long way to go on the road to their dreams.
"We set small goals along the way," 17-year-old Lucy says.
There is also a huge amount of hard work.
"You can't rely on talent in cycling. To stay average in training you have to train every day," she says.
"To be exceptional it takes over your whole life."
Bryce discovered from experience that hard work was required.
"I was good until under-15s, then they all passed me and I realised I had to do something about it," he said.
There is a lot of travel - for coaching and competitions - and a huge amount of carb-heavy food.
"I eat so much food it's insane," Lucy says. "But you need it because it's all about fuelling the next race."
Like Lucy Hall and Maddie Douglas, Ruby Conti is hoping to get herself overseas to compete.
The 17-year-old is Australia's Aerobic International Junior National Champion, and wants to travel to Bulgaria for the World Cup in September.
Ruby started in aerobic gymnastics - done on a hard wooden floor with no ribbons, beams or bars - when she was five, and started travelling internationally with the Australian gymnastics team at age 10.
"I like the community that gymnastics has. It's a very positive environment," she said. "And I like the experience I've had travelling independently."
Another local talent who started in their sport at five was Christian Iuliano, whose father, Gino, set up a junior lacrosse team in Bendigo.
Christian has grown to love the sport, which he says isn't as violent as people tend to think but is fast paced and strategic.
He made the Victorian team last year and now plays lacrosse at senior as well as junior level.
While the game had been left out of the Commonwealth Games in 2026 he is hopeful lacrosse will be selected for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
Also receiving grants were Lilyth Jones (cycling), Chelsea Tickell (athletics), Jemma Norton (athletics), Kai Norton (athletics), Logan Tickell (athletics), and Zoe Ross (hockey).
