Jye Caldwell will become the 31st Bendigo Pioneers graduate to reach the AFL 50-game milestone when Essendon tackles Adelaide on Sunday.
Originally drafted by the Greater Western Sydney Giants with pick 11 of the 2018 National Draft, Caldwell overcame a frustrating run of injuries in his first three seasons and is enjoying a breakout season with the Bombers in 2023.
"I feel great, it's the best I've felt,'' Caldwell told RSN Breakfast on Wednesday.
"The first three seasons I played I reckon 14 AFL games, but the past two seasons I've played the majority of games.
"It's good to build that consistency in my body and even playing every week is something that I've never really experienced before.
"Doing that week-in and week-out is really rewarding and something that I don't take for granted.
"I actually didn't think I was going to get to 50 games, to be honest. There was a stage where I thought I was stuffed, so getting to 50 games is a massive achievement for me."
Caldwell admitted his injuries during his two years at GWS and first season with Essendon played on his mind.
While he spent most of his time in the rehab room, players from his draft year were carving out impressive AFL careers.
From Caldwell's draft year, number one selection Sam Walsh has played 92 games, number two pick Jack Lukosius has played 88 games, selection seven Bailey Smith has played 97 matches, while pick 10 Nick Blakey and pick 12 Zak Butters have played 93 and 83 respectively.
"I felt like there was always something going on... it was a slow burn at the start and I got caught comparing myself to other players my age that were playing each week,'' the former Golden Square FNC junior said.
"It got me down a fair bit, but I realised that it didn't matter and that I just had to focus on myself.
"I know what I have to do to stay on the park and to be a professional athlete."
Caldwell, who was traded to the Bombers from GWS at the end of 202, is averaging close to 20 possessions, three clearances and four tackles per game in 2023 and is one of the reasons why Essendon has shown marked improvement.
Essendon coaching staff and team-mates have lauded Caldwell for his work ethic and leadership credentials - things that come as no surprise to the 22-year-old's former Bendigo Pioneers coach Rick Coburn.
"From day dot he was always one of the best kids in his age group in the state and he ended up being one of the top few in the country,'' Coburn said.
"He was a very talented all-round sportsman, but the bottom line was he worked very hard on his game.
"He was a very hard trainer and a tough player who was a super respectful kid. He was a culture setter with the way he went about it.
"He had to work through some injuries in his top-age year and it didn't come easy for him early (at AFL level).
"At Essendon he's playing some good, consistent footy and is well and truly living up to what we all knew he could do."
Sunday will be Caldwell's 39th game for Essendon and he looks set to join Dean Solomon (158) and Jake Stringer (96) as the only Bendigo Pioneers graduates to play more than 50 games for the Bombers.
