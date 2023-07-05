Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

In-form Essendon midfielder Jye Caldwell to play 50th AFL game

By Adam Bourke
Updated July 5 2023 - 1:15pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Bendigo Pioneers and Golden Square midfielder Jye Caldwell is enjoying his best season with Essendon. Picture by Getty Images
Former Bendigo Pioneers and Golden Square midfielder Jye Caldwell is enjoying his best season with Essendon. Picture by Getty Images

Jye Caldwell will become the 31st Bendigo Pioneers graduate to reach the AFL 50-game milestone when Essendon tackles Adelaide on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.