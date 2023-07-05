Three weeks ago, 75-year-old Lyn Horton was living comfortably in a caravan park in Maiden Gully.
Now, she has been forced to live on the driveway of her daughter's rental property in Heathcote.
Following the sale and closure of the Avondel Caravan Park, residents were told they would have to find somewhere else to live.
Ms Horton, who had been staying at the park for more than a year-and-a-half, said she was informed about two weeks before June 30 she would have to get out of the park.
"We tried every caravan park in the Bendigo and district and there is not one caravan park that will have long-term [residents] anymore," she said.
"So where do I go? What do I do? My daughter said, 'Mum, I'm not seeing you out on the road, we'll put the caravan in here for now'".
Ms Horton said she was one of 10 former park residents in a similar position.
Some have taken temporary spots at other caravan parks, she said, but she was worried about other former residents in their 70s, and those that had young children.
On Monday, there was no sign of anyone staying at the Maiden Gully caravan park.
"We were a little community together," Ms Horton said.
"We supported each other, we helped each other out with food and everybody kept an eye on everybody."
The caravan park was sold earlier this year, however residents were not "personally informed".
"We saw the notice out on the front of the caravan park ... and nobody told us anything. It's been cruel," Ms Horton said.
One day after the sale, the power at Ms Horton's site went out.
"It was minus two [degrees Celsius] that night in Bendigo and the power went out for me and the guy in front and I was frozen, I was so cold," she said.
"The young boys that lived around me all got their extra cords and took it right up to another power board and plugged me in and I had power and I was warm."
On Friday, Consumer Affairs Victoria told the Bendigo Advertiser if a caravan park is sold and is closing, the owners must give a notice to vacate with end dates that are at least six months after the notice is served as per the Residential Tenancies Act.
The park must also inform the local council of its intention to close at least 14 days before giving a notice to vacate to a resident.
The City of Greater Bendigo has told the Bendigo Advertiser no formal intention to close was received.
The site has been subject to a planning application for a Coles supermarket, something that made residents "very angry".
"The developers didn't come and see us face-to-face," Ms Horton said.
"There was no face-to-face communications whatsoever on either side, the buyers and the sellers."
Currently living with her 52-year-old daughter who recently suffered a stroke, Ms Horton said she was uncertain of her future.
Recently, the Mount Alexander Shire removed the need for a permit for people to camp on private property where there is an existing house.
A similar decision in Greater Bendigo would require a motion to be voted for by councillors, which Ms Horton would "welcome with open arms".
"I think a lot of other people would, because if you could afford to hire a caravan and then put it in somebody's driveway, you'd solve a problem of the rental properties," she said.
Ms Horton said she and other former park residents had reached out to Haven Home Safe.
Haven's chief operations officer Vanessa Brotto said the issue pointed to a wider issue of housing in Bendigo.
"A few of the people living in Avondel Caravan Park have contacted us for help but unfortunately there is no pipeline of short or long-term affordable housing in Bendigo, so we are unable to assist them with secure accommodation," she said.
"We are looking at other options to support these people, including connecting them with Housing Justice who can provide advice and advocacy for renter rights."
