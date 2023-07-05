Following a wetter than average June in much of Victoria, authorities in north-west Victoria want to assure they have heard the concerns of Loddon Mallee residents.
The Victoria State Emergency Service (VICSES) has partnered with the Bureau of Meteorology and surrounding water authorities to share preparedness advice and monitor local conditions incase water levels rise.
Climate models suggest that, from mid-July, communities along the Murray have a greater chance of seeing below median rainfall and therefore drier than usual conditions.
"A minor flood warning has been issued for the Murray River downstream of Tocumwal to Barham, with the river currently at 5.55m, above the minor flood level of 5.50m," VICSES Loddon Mallee duty officer Rebecca McDonald.
"Some catchments respond more quickly to normal winter rainfall, so we might see catchments tip into minor flood level multiple times over the season."
However, catchments are wetter than normal and there is always the chance of significant rain events at this time of year, so high flows are likely and riverine flooding are still possible.
"Releases of about 12,000ML per day are expected to continue throughout July, subject to inflows into Lake Eildon," Goulburn-Murray Water Resources Manager Dr Mark Bailey said.
"Minor adjustments will be made to accommodate any increased inflows downstream of Eildon."
GMW said Lake Eildon was sitting at 97.3 per cent full, Lake Eppalock was at 98.2 per cent, Cairn Curran Reservoir at 94 per cent and Laanecoorie Reservoir at 93.8 per cent.
During the winter and spring period, water authorities and catchment management authorities (CMAs) - along with VICSES and the Bureau - will continue to provide warnings and advice through the VicEmergency app, the Bureau website, and the BOM weather app.
VICSES' message for the rest of winter is to be prepared, but not afraid.
Accordingly, communities are encouraged to take the following steps to prepare for, and mitigate, flood-related incidents or storm damage to your home or property:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
