Whether you're looking for something to do with the school holidays, or want to learn and reflect on First Nation's culture in Bendigo, there's something for you this week. Here's your comprehensive guide. Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events. Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read. Advertisements that are emailed to the Bendigo Advertiser will also be placed in Saturday's Weekender as well as being listed online. To submit a notice or for more information, please contact: Email: addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Phone 5434 4470
As part of the CLOAK exhibition - exploring textiles are complex multi-faceted materials that play diverse roles within our daily lives - at the Living Arts Space, CLOAK's artists will be weaving a giant tapestry warp live in the Visitor Centre front window and the public are welcome to participate on days when they are present. Full list of artist's present and dates available here. Where: Living Arts Space, Bendigo Visitor Centre, 51-67 Pall Mall, Bendigo VIC 3550 When: Various dates, June 28 - 31 August
Swagman's Luck is a multi faceted show featuring a suite of realistic marionette puppets at the performance. Follow the journey through the bush to a quiet billabong with the enduring bush story of Banjo Patterson's Waltzing Matilda. Discover its Australian historical context of what inspired the well-known bush poem. This performance is the perfect school holiday treat. Tickets vary between $5 - $25. Where: Bridgeward Grove Olives and Art Farm, 170 Englishs Rd Goornong VIC 3557 When: Wednesday, July 5, 12.00pm - 02.00pm
A new after-dark experience is lighting up Rosalind Park this winter, transformed into an Electric Wonderland, featuring large illuminated sculptures, a laser light show, musical stepping stones and other immersive installations. Event manager Alicia Villiers said the experience would be a showcase of the latest in light and sound technology. "We've got over 11,000 LED pixel balls, giant inflatable installations, a light symphony which uses 90 two-metre LED light tubes, heaps of interactive stuff for the kids and 20 lasers producing thousands of beams throughout the park," she said. Tickets cost $12 for adults, $8 for children aged three to 16 years old, $35 for a family of two adults and two children, and children under two are free. Where: Rosalind Park, corner of View Street and Pall Mall, Bendigo VIC 3550 When: Friday, 23 June to Sunday, 9 July 2023, every night.
Swingers lace up those dancers shoes, and enjoy a night of grooving to Family Rhythm Dance Band live at the Spring Gully Dance. All welcome to partake in a dance and break with a delicious supper provided. Admission $9. Enquiries to Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705. Where: Spring Gully Hall, Spring Gully Rd, Spring Gully. When: Saturday, July 1, 7.30pm - 11pm.
The Bendigo Gallery's new exhibition marks the 90th anniversary of The Australian Women's Weekly by diving into the women who explored the changing eras of fashion and style on the magazine's pages.The exhibition also presents a selection of garments by leading Australian designers, worn by notable and inspiring Australian women on recent covers including Melbourne designer Toni Maticevski. And of course, it wouldn't be a Women's Weekly exhibit without featuring the ingenious designs of the Australian Women's Weekly Children's Birthday Cake Book. Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, 42 View St, Bendigo. When: Saturday, May 27 to Sunday, August 27.
Central Goldfields Art Gallery presents the Golden Textures Contemporary Art Quilt Award. The Award exhibits contemporary art quilts from around the country, displayed in the redeveloped gallery space, including the winner of the Contemporary Art Quilt Award 2023. Where: Central Goldfields, 1 Neill Street Maryborough, VIC, 3550 When: June 17 to August 20.
Get ready for an evening of entertainment with the Groove Tram. Running fortnightly, the event will feature live music, local beers and fine wine, all on a rolling tram. There are limited tickets available per session and can be purchased here. The ride lasts about 1.5 hours. This is an 18+ event. Cost is $20 per person. Drinks and nibbles at bar prices. Where: Pickup and drop off from the tram stop at Alexandra Fountain, Charing Cross, Bendigo. When: Runs this weekend, 5.30pm and 8pm.
Join in with Sisterworks Bendigo for some classes to help you learn skills. There will be beginners yoga which takes place on Mondays from 9.30am to 11am. Crochet classes take place on Wednesdays from 1pm to 3pm. And social sewing will take place on Fridays with two sessions, 10am to noon or noon to 2pm. These classes are for women from a migrant, refugee and asylum seeker background. Phone 0420 258 972 for more information. Where: 45 Mundy Street, Bendigo.
Bendigo Theatre Company's community choir is back with two new choir directors. Lloyd Dodsworth and Emma Kelly have taken over the choir, bringing in a new, refreshing direction. The choir welcomes people of all ages and abilities and is non-audition based. The music chosen is a mixture of modern and classical songs. If you are interested, contact BTC on 0401 678 102. Where: Bendigo Theatre Company's Arts Shed, 15 Allingham Street, Golden Square. When: Meets Monday evenings, 6.30pm to 7.30pm.
Bendigo Tramways' beloved Tram No. 15 has been struck by the infamous Yarn Bombers, bringing back the Yarn Bomb Tram for another exciting winter season! The Yarn Bomb Tram, decorated inside and out with hand-made crochet bunting, seat covers and blankets, has been a beloved attraction throughout winter, thanks to the anonymous group of needling ninjas. Where: Bendigo Tramways, 76 Violet Street. When: Throughout winter, for specific times contact Bendigo Tramways.
Pizza Sundays at St. Anne's offers a selection of house made pizzas with live music and award winning wines. Offering a great day out for the family, all pizzas are $25 each. The winery is fully licensed, with award winning wines available all at bar prices. Call 03 5435 3601 for pizza bookings. The cellar door is also open for free tastings 7 days a week from 9am until 5pm, no bookings required. Where: St. Anne's Winery, 3 Belvoir Park Road, Ravenswood. When: Every Sunday, 9am to 5pm.
The Bendigo Showgrounds Market is held nearly every Sunday and is one of the biggest weekly markets in country Victoria. This family-friend market will include a huge range of new and used goods, food, coffee and fresh produce. For further information, phone 5444 4646 or email market@bendigoshowgrounds.com.au Where: Bendigo Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo. When: Every Sunday, 8.30am to 2pm.
The annual Knuldoorong art exhibition is opening as part of NAIDOC Week. Knuldoorong means all/everyone coming together and this annual exhibition celebrates local First Nations artists and showcases disciplines including painting, weaving and art making. Artists in this exhibition all live, earn, or learn in the Bendigo region. Entry is free, and all are welcome. Where: Dudley House, 60 View St, Bendigo VIC 3550 When: Friday, June 30 - Sunday July 9 (except Monday, July 3), 11am - 4pm.
The official launch of NAIDOC Week celebrations in Bendigo starts with a City of Greater Bendigo flag-raising featuring a Welcome to Country, Smoking Ceremony, and performers. Morning tea in Bendigo Town Hall follows the event. Where: Bendigo Library Gardens (between library and town hall). When: Monday, July 3, 10am - 12pm
The projection light display will celebrate and pay respect and homage to Bendigo region Elders by exhibiting photos and Aboriginal artwork with live music by Rhaedel Picket. Not this is an outdoor event, dress appropriately. Where: Trades Hall, 36/40 View St, Bendigo VIC 3550. When: Monday, July 3 6.30pm - 7.30pm
The Welcome Baby to Country Ceremony honours a newborns connection to the country they are born on. Aboriginal and Torres Strait babies 0-36 months are invited to participate in a Welcome Ceremony, championed by Djaara and Bendigo Health. Babies will be provided with a certificate and cultural gifts. Free event. Register your child at events@djadjawurrung.com.au or call 0447 428 133. Where: Harry Trott Pavillion, Neale St, Kennington VIC 3550. When: Tuesday, 4 July, 10.30am - 2:30pm
What better way to get your shopping done than with a reward at the end? These school holidays, Bendigo Marketplace is offering 15 minute sessions for little ones to try the latest games on Playstation 5 and Xbox. The 15 minute sessions are free, no bookings required. Where: located near EB Games and Zing at the Bendigo Marketplace, 116-120 Mitchell St, Bendigo. When: 10am to 2pm Monday to Friday
Bendigo Art Gallery is geared up to host groups of little artists with its Open Range Art workshops. Gallery educators will guide the way to create masterpieces with sequins, coloured paper, wash tape and more. The workshops are suitable for children aged four and over. Children under 10 require supervision. To secure a spot, visit the link here. Free event. Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, View St, Bendigo, VIC 3550. When: Wednesday, July 5 and Thursday, July 6 in half hour blocks from 10am to 1pm.
First Nations artist Troy Firebrace, the creator of the Bendigo Library Mural, is set to share his expertise with Bendigo's budding creatives. The sessions are open to children aged five to eight, providing an opportunity to learn about and experiment with storytelling through art. Bookings are required, visit. Where: Bendigo Library, 259 Hargreaves St, Bendigo VIC 3550. When: Tuesday, June 27 from 10am to 11am, and 11.30am to 12.30pm.
Have some time to kill and love a good puzzle? Kangaroo Flat Library has you covered. The library is hosting a puzzle and chat event with refreshments provided on Bookings are not required. Free event. Where: Kangaroo Flat Library, 23 Lockwood Road, Kangaroo Flat, Bendigo VIC 3550. When: Tuesday, July 4 from 1pm to 4.30pm.
Aussie rockers The Smith Street Band are hitting the road for an Australian East Coast tour, which includes a show in Bendigo next month. The five-piece band has come from humble beginnings playing small venues, to becoming synonymous with Australian rock and well-known for their energy, powerful chords and emotional lyrics. Their fifth album was released last year and was named Album of the Week at triple j, with the commercial station inviting the band for Like A Version, where they covered Alanis Morisette's Hand in my Pocket, which is now part of their setlist. The album includes singles I Don't Wanna Do Nothing Forever which placed 90th in the triple j Hottest 100, Everyone Is Lying To You For Money and title track Life After Football. Click here for tickets. Where: All Seasons Hotel, 171/183 McIvor Hwy, Strathdale VIC 3550. When: Friday, July 28.
Put on your best detective hat and join Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot (Albert Finney) and a star-studded cast as he solves Agatha Christie's famous "whodunnit". A welcome aboard glass of champagne sets the scene, before the train slowly steams through the night to Maldon. Accompanied by the sights and sounds of our steam engine, the level crossing bells, the passing lights in the night, you'll might even start looking at your co-travellers with suspicion. During the journey and at interval at Maldon the fully stocked bar is open and our stewards are on hand to offer a drinks' and snack service that Poirot himself might even indulge in. Tickets to the murder mystery extravaganza are $100. Where: Platform 3 Castlemaine Railway Station, Castlemaine. When: Saturday, July 15 at 7pm (other viewings later in the year).
Join professors Lexi Con and Noel Edge (the Word Nerd and the Science Freak) for a voyage through the alphabet - where great big chewy sesquipedalian words inspire mind-blowing scientific surprises. Professor Con has curated a curious collection of her favourite words (one for every letter of the alphabet) with each word providing Professor Edge with an inspirational jumping off point for 26 quirky scientific demonstrations. Suitable for 5 - 12-year-olds. Tickets $16. Duration 60 minutes. Bookings here. Where: The Capital, 50 View St, Bendigo VIC 3550. When: Wednesday, July 5 at 10am.
Return to the Dark Side this August and visit Maldon's infamous Goldfields Gothic Festival of Dark Ideas. The many eerie events on offer include ghost tours, cemetery tours, themed food experiences, workshops and performances plus talks on death, goldfields history and the shadowy side of life. Highlights of the program include an exclusive performance by iconic Australian new wave band Real Life and the mysteriously magical Sass and Secrets featuring Australia's most renowned female magician and mentalist Cath Jamison. Continuing the celebration of dark things, the Australian Hearse Owners Association of Australia will be bringing their annual national meetup to Maldon as part of the festivities. Families won't be disappointed, with a range of family friendly events on offer including the dress up Maldon Gothic and Victorian Picnic, magic workshops and the new Dark Market featuring purveyors of alternative goods. Inspired by the dark undercurrent of the 1850s Victorian Goldfields and intriguing stories of the past, Goldfields Gothic showcases the dark side of the goldfields in all its gruesome glory. Tickets and further information here. Where: Maldon. When: Friday to Sunday, August 4 to 6.
We recommend contacting event hosts before attending.
NOTE: The Bendigo Advertiser recommends people stay updated on all news by:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.