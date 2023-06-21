A First Nations art hub is set to take over a vacant shop at Hargreaves Mall.
DUMAWUL, a social enterprise established by the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation (DJAARA), was designed to support local Indigenous creatives to develop their skills and business opportunities.
The enterprise would move into the former Cotton On building at 2370277 Hargreaves Street, which would be renovated to include an art studio, training rooms and a "creative hub".
McKean McGregor Real Estate leased the space, and leasing manager Alex O'Shea said he was excited about the project.
"Transforming a former retail space into an arts and culture hub in Bendigo is an exciting endeavour; with 944 metres squared of floor space across two floors, there is ample room for current development and future expansion," Mr O'Shea said.
DUMAWUL hosted its first art festival Malamiya Mang in April at Dudley House.
Business manager Leanne Rose-Munro said DUMAWUL had outgrown the space.
"This space will ensure that we are able to continue to support Djaara people to find commercial independence and new markets for their products and talents," she said.
Ms Rose-Munro said the opening of the new permanent space tied in with DJAARA's cultural competency programs, which had seen interest "rapidly increase".
The corporation also holds Djaara-led tours through the Bendigo CBD, taking people through significant cultural locations.
"Our Djaara immersive tours are our first Cultural Tourism product, which has been strongly supported by Bendigo Tourism as a highly desirable experience for visitors," Ms Rose-Munro said.
"Our new space will help us to develop more products and services for residents and visitors to experience."
