What do Craig Niemann, Carol McKinstry and Will Conlan all have in common?
They will all be bringing a "wealth of local professional experience" to Bendigo Health's board of directors next month.
Bendigo Health board chair Dr Ewa Piejko said she was thrilled with the new appointments which will join the team on July 1.
"Their depth of professional skills, coupled with the intimate knowledge of our community, will be an asset to Bendigo Health," she said.
Dr Piejko thanked outgoing board members Marilyn Beaumont OAM and Dianne Foggo AM who have completed their three terms with Bendigo Health, and Bob Cameron, who resigned from the Bendigo Health Board earlier this year.
"Bob was integral to securing funding for a number of capital projects and he left a strong legacy for the Loddon Mallee community," she said.
"Marilyn and Dianne's skill expertise and work ethic have helped drive improvements at Bendigo Health.
"Thank you to all of them for all their commitment and dedication and we wish them well."
Mr Niemann is the chief executive at the City of Greater Bendigo, Professor McKinstry is the La Trobe University Rural Health School Occupational Therapy program's deputy dean and a professor of occupational therapy, and Mr Conlan is the chief of staff and general counsel at Bendigo and Adelaide Bank.
The new members will join Trevor Elliot, Dr Umair Masood, Katerina Angelopoulos, Julie Green and Dr Stan Capp.
