A woman who threatened to crash her vehicle into the Bendigo Hospital has been ordered to be of good behaviour for 12 months without conviction.
Magistrate Sharon McRae told the 20-year-old woman she had "enough negatives in her life".
The court heard the woman, who lives with significant mental health issues, borderline personality disorder, bipolar and an intellectual disability, has been hospitalised multiple times in Bendigo including for about a month in March.
The court heard she had also previously experienced drug-induced psychosis.
The woman pleaded guilty to a charge of driving unlicensed and to a charge of making the threat against the hospital, although she told police that she would not have carried it out and it was rather a "cry for help".
The court heard the woman's driving licence had been suspended pending medical review in July 30, 2021.
Despite this, she drove a vehicle on June 4, 2022, about 7pm, to Eaglehawk IGA where she lost control in the car park and crashed into a light pole.
The threat charge relates to an incident on April 18, 2023, when the woman was driven home from the hospital where she had been hospitalised.
On April 19 at 12.20am the police were called to the address where they had earlier delivered the woman.
On police arrival the woman was, the court heard, highly alcohol-affected.
The woman then made threads to "stab her" which the police believed referred to a staff member at Bendigo Health.
She also said she was going to smash her car into the hospital.
The woman was taken back to the hospital by police where she was medically and psychologically cleared later in the morning.
The woman, who appeared in court, denied she meant to carry out these threats.
The woman made full and frank admissions and the court heard she had experienced a difficult childhood.
She began drinking alcohol at 12, and also started cannabis in her teens.
After running away in year 11, she began using methylamphetamine at 18 during which time she faced a period of homelessness.
The woman has had drug and alcohol counselling for 12 months and is on a waitlist for a six-month stint in rehabilitation therapy.
The woman was given an undertaking to be of good behaviour for 12 months without conviction.
Magistrate McRae said she had "enough negatives" in her life without adding anything more.
"I would be ecstatic if you got a place in rehab," she told the young woman.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
