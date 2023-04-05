Residents and visitors to Bendigo can immerse themselves in Dja Dja Wurrung arts and culture at Malamiya Mang.
Opening at Dudley House on April 12, the a five-day Dja Dja Wurrung Arts Festival is comprised of a free art exhibition showcasing the works of talented Djaara artists, arts and craft market, workshops, and cultural tours led by Dja Dja Wurrung tour guides.
Festival producer Sarah Lowe said Malamiya Mang - which means 'Then and Now' - is a contemporary celebration of the world's oldest continuing culture.
"Malamiya Mang Arts Festival is a first for Bendigo, which draws on the connection of Dja Dja Wurrung Country and People from the past to the here and now," Ms Lowe said.
"There's a beautiful quote from Dja Dja Wurrung Elder Aunty Fay Carter that really encapsulates the spirit of Malamiya Mang.
"Aunty Fay said: 'I'd like the rest of the world to know that Dja Dja Wurrung still exist. We are still here as a People. We are proud and value our culture. We honour our Martiinga kuli (Ancestors), and everything that we do, we are doing on behalf of our Martiinga kuli, who didn't have the voice that we have today.'"
"The festival aims to bring that sentiment to life, and we're really excited to share it with the wider community."
Visitors will be able to purchase artworks from the exhibition, which runs from April 12 to 17, and buy craft at the market during the official opening on April 13 from 4pm to 7pm.
Weekend workshops will enable participants to learn directly from Djaara creatives about bushtukka, traditional plants and healing or boomerang painting, and through a fun-filled puppet show with the Bush Bunch animals.
Cultural walking tours running over the weekend will help tour participants develop a stronger connection with Dja Dja Wurrung Country, and a deeper understanding and appreciation of Dja Dja Wurrung Culture - then and now.
Malamiya Mang is proudly presented by Dumawul, an enterprise of the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation (DJAARA).
Dumawul supports and nurtures Dja Dja Wurrung artists and community, ensuring culturally safe workplace practices for Dja Dja Wurrung creatives, Elders and community.
Book for the workshops and cultural tours at eventbrite.com/e/malamiya-mang-arts-festival-tickets-597259327727
