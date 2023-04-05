Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo to host Malamiya Mang arts festival and celebrate Dja Dja Wurrung culture

Updated April 6 2023 - 7:52am, first published 7:35am
Weaving by Aunty Millie Taylor. Picture by Stuart Walmsley
Weaving by Aunty Millie Taylor. Picture by Stuart Walmsley

Residents and visitors to Bendigo can immerse themselves in Dja Dja Wurrung arts and culture at Malamiya Mang.

