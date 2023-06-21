Bendigo Advertiser
Crusoe, Kennington, Neangar and Forest Lakes stocked for school holidays

Updated June 21 2023 - 10:40am, first published 10:00am
Fish being released into a Victorian lake. Picture supplied
Four lakes around the Bendigo region will be stocked with rainbow trout to encourage fishing over the school holidays.

