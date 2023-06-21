Four lakes around the Bendigo region will be stocked with rainbow trout to encourage fishing over the school holidays.
Crusoe Reservoir (Kangaroo Flat) will receive 550 trout, Kennington Reservoir (Strathdale) 600, Neangar Lake (Eaglehawk) 400 and Forest Lake (Kangaroo Flat) 100.
Tom Thumb Lake (Eaglehawk) won't receive any trout over the coming school holidays.
It is one of the lakes where water quality or levels are considered to be too low this time around.
It is part of a Victorian government push to stock 80 lakes.
Rainbow trout are considered to be a good catch for young fishers because they take widely available baits like worms and PowerBait.
MORE NEWS:
Bag limits of five trout apply in many of the lakes, of which only two can exceed 35 centimetres.
Minister for Outdoor Recreation Sonya Kilkenny said Family Fishing Lakes across Victoria would offer families colourful outdoor adventures this school holidays.
The state-wide stocking is supported by the reinvestment of recreational fishing licence fees and the state government's $96 million investment to improve fishing, boating, piers and aquaculture.
Ms Kilkenny said rainbow trout were the ideal catch for budding fishers as they take a variety of widely available baits like worms or PowerBait.
More information about bag and size limits, permitted equipment and licensing can be found in the Victorian Recreational Fishing Guide, available free from most bait and tackle shops, online at vfa.vic.gov.au/fishingguide or via the free 'Vic Fishing' app on your smartphone.
"Holidays are a great opportunity to get kids into the great outdoors and wetting a line for a rainbow trout gives you the chance to make lasting memories while introducing young fishers to a new pastime," Ms Kilkenny said.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.