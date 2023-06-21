Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Strathfieldsaye Dodgers' stalwart Gary Ah-Dore celebrates 700 games

Updated June 21 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 11:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strathfieldsaye Dodgers' Gary Ah-Dore played his 700th game of senior baseball in Bendigo last weekend. Picture by Darren Howe
Strathfieldsaye Dodgers' Gary Ah-Dore played his 700th game of senior baseball in Bendigo last weekend. Picture by Darren Howe

STRATHFIELDSAYE Dodgers' stalwart Gary Ah-Dore celebrated his 700th game of seniors with a division three win in the Bendigo Baseball Association last Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.