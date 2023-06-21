STRATHFIELDSAYE Dodgers' stalwart Gary Ah-Dore celebrated his 700th game of seniors with a division three win in the Bendigo Baseball Association last Sunday.
Dodgers Hornets defeated Bendigo East 11-10 at Strathfieldsaye, with Ah-Dore pitching in his side's victory.
Dodgers Hornets rallied from a 6-10 deficit after two innings, scoring five runs in the third to overhaul East to win by one in a thriller to mark Ah-Dore's milestone game.
Ah-Dore, 59, played his first game of senior baseball with Dodgers in 1979, while he has also had one season with the now defunct Cubs Baseball Club that was based in Eaglehawk.
He is the record-holder for games played in the BBA having been first introduced to the sport as a 13-year-old by his then neighbour Brian Sinfield, who at the time was the Dodgers' senior coach.
Ah-Dore is a life member of Strathfieldsaye Dodgers, receiving the honour in 2016, with highlights of his career including being part of three premiership teams in 1997 - playing in two senior flags and assistant coaching an under-14 flag that memorable season.
"I'm proud to have reached 700 games of senior baseball in Bendigo. I still really enjoy the game and being involved the club," Ah-Dore said this week.
"We've got six senior teams and a lot of juniors coming through, so the club is going well and in a good position and, hopefully, we can have some success this year."
Meanwhile, Dodgers Tigers and Dodgers were the winners in the weekend's division 1/2 matches.
Dodgers scored 6, 6, 8, 2 and 4 runs across its five innings in its 26-0 win over the undermanned Scots at Albert Roy Reserve, while a 10-run third innings was the catalyst for Dodgers Tigers' 14-4 victory over Dodgers Devils at Strathfieldsaye.
Division 1/2 - Dodgers Tigers 14 def Dodgers Devils 4, Dodgers 26 def Scots 0.
Division 3 - Falcons 14 def Dodgers Tigers 3, Malmsbury 11 def Falcons Blue 8, Dodgers Hornets 11 def Bendigo East 10, Dodgers Devils 19 def Scots 6.
Under-16 - Falcons 15 def Bendigo East 6, Dodgers Tigers 16 def Dodgers Devils 14.
Under 14 - Malmsbury 18 def Falcons 4, Bendigo East 17 def Dodgers Tigers 1.
Under-12 - Bendigo East Bears 7 def Falcons 6.
