Bendigo police searching for Zachary Bremner wanted on warrant

Updated June 21 2023 - 9:51am, first published 9:32am
Zachary Bremner. Picture by Victoria Police
Police are searching for a 25-year-old man wanted on warrant in relation to failing to appear on summons for assault related offences.

