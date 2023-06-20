Police are searching for a 25-year-old man wanted on warrant in relation to failing to appear on summons for assault related offences.
Police described Zachary Bremner as approximately 160cm tall with a solid build, brown hair and brown eyes.
Bremner is known to frequent the Bendigo, Harcourt and Castlemaine areas.
Victoria Police investigators have released an image of Bremner in the hope someone may be able to provide information on his current whereabouts.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
