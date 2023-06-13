Speed was allegedly a factor in a major collision on McIvor Road last Friday, which drivers involved were lucky to survive according to a Bendigo Highway Patrol officer.
Senior Sergeant Ian Brooks said police were appealing for witnesses and anybody with dash cam footage or any information about the incident.
"We have reports of [the white people mover] traveling prior to the collision at fairly high speeds around the area," he said.
"We'd really appreciate any members of the public who can help us out with any investigation."
It was believed the white vehicle collided with a green hatchback before rolling at least once and colliding with a power pole.
Senior Sergeant Brooks said the driver of the white vehicle was still undergoing treatment in hospital, however he expected charges to be laid.
Anyone with information was urged to contact the Bendigo Police Station on 5448 1300 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The incident was a concerning start to the long weekend's police operation, Senior Sergeant Brooks said.
He said for the Western Region division four, which stretches from Gisborne to Echuca, there were 239 offences during Operation Regal from Friday, June 9 to Monday, June 12, 21 of which were for drink or drug driving.
"That is a very concerning number ... it's actually quite high," he said.
"It's about the third or fourth highest area in the state for that sort of infringing, which is of a lot of concern to us."
There were 60 offences in Greater Bendigo specifically, with nine of those were for drink or drug affected driving.
Police conducted 2400 preliminary breath tests and Senior Sergeant Brooks said there were "several offences of some fairly high speeds" in the area.
Operation Regal came as the statewide road toll reached a 16-year high of 143 deaths by June.
Senior Sergeant Brooks said the operation could be considered successful, as driver behaviour was "better than it has been".
"The operation could be classed as reasonably successful in that we only had two serious injury occlusions and fortunately nobody lost their lives up in central Victoria," he said.
"Unfortunately, we did lose two lives on Victorian roads over the long weekend period, but in our part of the world, that part of it was much better than we've probably seen in the past."
