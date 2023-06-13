Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo police calling for witnesses of McIvor Road collision on Friday

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated June 13 2023 - 6:42pm, first published 4:00pm
A driver involved in a major collision on McIvor Road on Friday afternoon is expected to be charged. Picture by Darren Howe
A driver involved in a major collision on McIvor Road on Friday afternoon is expected to be charged. Picture by Darren Howe

Speed was allegedly a factor in a major collision on McIvor Road last Friday, which drivers involved were lucky to survive according to a Bendigo Highway Patrol officer.

