Good news for wildlife in Campaspe River as waterway recovers

Updated June 13 2023 - 3:08pm, first published 2:00pm
The water level in the Campaspe River at Rochester on October 12, 2022. Picture by Noni Hyett
The water level in the Campaspe River at Rochester on October 12, 2022. Picture by Noni Hyett

After recent rain that sent the region's river's into flood warning territory, experts say the Goulburn and Murray systems will start 2023/24 with a high risk of spill.

