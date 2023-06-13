After recent rain that sent the region's river's into flood warning territory, experts say the Goulburn and Murray systems will start 2023/24 with a high risk of spill.
Resource Manager Mark Bailey issued the final 2022/23 update for northern Victoria and said water authorities were preparing to release water from waterways to "manage airspace".
"The releases are expected to continue throughout June," he said.
"The risk of spill in the Campaspe system is about 85 per cent.
"Entitlement holders should not expect an early declaration of a low risk of spill."
Lake Eppalock was sitting at 48.82 per cent capacity this time last year, according to Goulburn-Murray Water.
Now the storage is sitting at 92.95 per cent.
Of the Loddon storages, Cairn Curran Reservoir is at 87.37 per cent capacity compared to 53.78 per cent last year.
Laanecoorie Reservoir has almost doubled, going from 39.75 per cent to 68.19 per cent.
As well as having devastating effects on towns and farmland, last year's floods damaged some sections of the Campaspe River, stressing native fish, platypus, and rakali (water rat) populations and altering the in- stream and riverbank vegetation they need to survive.
"The Victorian Environmental Flows Monitoring and Assessment Program (VEFMAP) surveys have shown similar numbers of golden perch to what were caught in the past two years," North Central Catchment Management Authority (CMA) Environmental Flows Project Manager Darren White said.
"We have also seen Murray cod captured in all three reaches, ranging in size from 57mm to 802mm, including multiple young-of-year fish.
"That all points to a resilient fish population and a recovering river."
Mr White said the vegetation took a big hit in the floods but was also improving.
"Vegetation coming back means waterbugs are improving, which are really important this time of year for platypus and rakali," he said.
"Platypus will be moving into breeding season soon, and they need to get as many calories onboard as they can.
"Floods can decimate populations of baby platypus, so a good breeding season this year will help rebuild their numbers."
The coming winter/autumn low flow is another step in the river's restoration.
Up to 200ML a day will flow down the river from the Eppalock dam until the end of November.
"This environmental flow is really important, especially this year," Mr White said.
"It will be at the time of the year the river would have flowed naturally.
"Without these flows there's a danger of the pools becoming disconnected, saline, and deadly to fish."
The river rise will be minimal, but campers and anglers are advised to keep an eye on conditions.
