Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Court

Samuel Else given deferred sentence for gold, guns thefts

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated June 13 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samuel Else received a deferred sentence for stealing firearms and a string of jewellery and gold thefts. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Samuel Else received a deferred sentence for stealing firearms and a string of jewellery and gold thefts. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A 30-year-old man has had his sentence deferred until November after pleading guilty to firearm possession and thefts, including stealing 25 gold nuggets and rare coins.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.