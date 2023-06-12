A Yurt in Castlemaine. Yes, you read that correctly.
The portable home, used for thousands of years by nomads, has a new evolution: taking the form of a micro-cinema for the 2023 Castlemaine Documentary Festival (C-Doc).
Now in its ninth year, C-Doc returns June 16-18 under the title guise "No One Has The Last Word", a concept festival director Claire Jager said was at the heart of this year's program.
"C-Doc is all about conversations; real stories, real people, real conversations," Ms Jager said.
"These days there's so much shutting people down, C-Doc is about connection and listening to other people's words, listening to their perspectives, and hearing what they have to say.
"The films in this year's program are as entertaining as they are authoritative and generous, challenging our preconceived notions and norms, and inviting us to step into the lives of others and see their worlds."
Among the conversations, the festival is screening 1925 silent documentary GRASS, soundtracked live by Ballarat duo ZJ - consisting of Iranian-born musician, vocalist and composer Gelareh Pour and percussionist Brian O'Dwyer - as the film explores the journey of the Bakhtiari, an impoverished nomadic tribe in Iran.
GRASS is in company of a selection of eight Australian and international feature-length films to be screened, including several premieres, Trained To See - 3 Women and the War, Equal the Contest, The Thief Collector and Weed & Wine.
The films are paired with panel discussions and conversations, where audience member's have the opportunity to engage with filmmakers and festivalgoers alike.
But its not all documentaries and filmmakers, the Yurt will also play host to a spectacle not typically associated with filmmaking (or viewing): a game of WEREWOLVES.
A much loved, sell-out program fixture of Adelaide Fringe since 2018, the parlour game transports you to the town of Millers Hollow, under attack by werewolves, with players vying identify the culprit before its too late.
"It's hilarious", Ms Jager said.
Castlemaine Documentary Festival kicks off with opening "locals" night on Friday June 16 at 7pm, and continues all weekend.
For more information on screenings, locations, panels and events click here.
