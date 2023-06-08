Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo police launch 2023 king's birthday road blitz

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
June 9 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senior Sergeant Ian Brooks of the Bendigo Highway Patrol. Picture by Noni Hyertt
Senior Sergeant Ian Brooks of the Bendigo Highway Patrol. Picture by Noni Hyertt

BENDIGO Highway Patrol has launched its long weekend road safety operation even as they grapple with a death in their patch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.