Men's Health: Castlemaine dad's perinatal mental health struggle

GR
By Gabriel Rule
Updated June 13 2023 - 12:14pm, first published 6:00am
Chris struggled with his mental health as a new and expecting father. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Chris struggled with his mental health as a new and expecting father. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Chris was on duty as a nurse when he got a call from his worried partner about their crying and inconsolable baby.

Local News

