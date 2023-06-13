Bendigo Advertiser
Entertainers to put on a show for Rochester business network

By David Chapman
Updated June 13 2023 - 12:23pm, first published 10:30am
A Rochester business networking event will be held on Wednesday as part of the flood recovery process. Picture by Darren Howe
The Voice finalist Matt Herrington and award-winning singer Nina Ferro will headline a special networking event for Rochester businesses still recovering from the October 2022 floods.

