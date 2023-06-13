The Voice finalist Matt Herrington and award-winning singer Nina Ferro will headline a special networking event for Rochester businesses still recovering from the October 2022 floods.
The evening, hosted by Campaspe Shire Council in partnership with Rochester Business Network and Rochester Rotary Club, is an opportunity for local business people to enjoy an evening out combined with business networking.
Business owners are encouraged to invite their staff to attend as the evening acknowledges the challenges and hard work over the past eight months as the town recovers from the October 2022 floods.
Campaspe Shire mayor Rob Amos said the event would provide a relaxed atmosphere for people from the business community in Rochester to come together.
"Over the past seven months, the business community in Rochester has dedicated great resources to the recovery effort and rebuilding their businesses," Cr Amos said.
"The event is open to businesses and employees, we encourage you to invite your team members for a well-deserved night out in Rochester."
The business networking event is being held on Wednesday, June 14 at the Campaspe Valley Community Centre from 6pm.
Residents also have the opportunity to attend the Parliamentary Flood Inquiry submission information session which is being held next door at the Rochester Secondary College on the same night.
The flood inquiry session is being held from 5pm to 6.30pm allowing residents to to attend prior to the business networking event.
Local performers Evie Scoble, Glenda Bancell, Paul Colivan and Mat Anderson will also be part of the entertainment on the night.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a coat to keep warm. Light refreshments and soft drinks will be provided.
For information, contact shire economic development manager Astrid O'Farrell on 5481 2822.
