UPDATE, Wednesday 10am: Police apprehended six drink drivers and six drug drivers over the Easter weekend in the Bendigo police service area, which takes in Axedale, Elmore, Goornong, Heathcote and Raywood, as well as the city itself.
They also stopped five drivers who were disqualified and two who were unlicensed.
There were 56 speeding, 11 disobey signs or signals and one seatbelt offence logged over the weekend.
Operation Nexus also uncovered nine unregistered vehicles and resulted in four vehicle impoundments.
Statewide there were almost 8000 traffic offences during the Easter long weekend with two fatalities on our roads including one in White Hills on Good Friday.
The driver and single occupant died after their car came off Holdsworth Road in the Bendigo suburb and crashed into a tree around 3.15am on Friday morning before catching fire.
The second fatality followed a car rollover in Wangaratta on Easter Sunday at the intersections of Greta Rd and Clarkes Lane around 7.15pm.
A male passenger died after the vehicle landed in a paddock while two other passengers are in a critical condition in Melbourne.
He has been released on bail while another of his cousins and his brother, both fellow passengers, fight for their lives.
These fatalities follow a shocking start to the year on Victoria's roads with 89 lives now lost, up 25 per cent on the five-year average.
Sadly these deaths were not the only jobs police had to respond to with road policing assistant commissioner Glenn Weir saying it was "extremely disappointing" to detect close to 8000 motorists breaking the rules.
"This just shows a blatant disregard for road rules and for the safety of all road users," AC Weir.
"Considering the start to the year we've had, we would hope that more people would heed the warnings and make a conscious effort to drive safely, particularly at Easter.
"Time and time again, it is those behaviours such as speed, impaired driving and distraction primarily caused by mobile phone use that are contributing to road trauma, yet we continue to detect thousands of motorists for these offences.
"Everyone thinks road trauma won't happen to them, until it's too late."
With five lives lost to date in April, police enforcement will continue across the state throughout the school holiday period and the unofficial Anzac Day long weekend later this month.
"With Easter now behind us, we'll turn our attention to the remaining April school holiday period and the upcoming Anzac Day public holiday - you will certainly see police enforcement efforts continuing throughout the month," AC Weir said.
"Don't let your complacency be the reason for another death or serious injury on our roads."
The total 7741 offences detected during Operation Nexus included 2908 speeding offences; 920 unregistered vehicles; 529 disqualified/suspended and unlicensed drivers; 343 mobile phone offences; 318 disobey signs/signals; 231 drink driving offences from 106,838 preliminary breath tests; 175 drug driving offences from 3263 roadside drug tests; 167 vehicle impoundments; and 163 seatbelt offences.
Good Friday accounted for almost a quarter of all detections over the Easter period, with 101 motorists caught drink and drug driving on this day alone, while more than a third of all offences detected were for speeding, with almost 80 per cent of motorists detected between 10km/h and 25km/h over the speed limit.
Almost a quarter of speeding offences were detected on Easter Monday, the final day of the operation.
Mobile phone offences were also up over the weekend with a 31 per cent increase from last year's Easter road policing operation.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
