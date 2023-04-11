Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo TAFE students win bronze at international flower and garden show

By Lucy Williams
Updated April 12 2023 - 11:42am, first published 5:30am
Flower is in the name for Bendigo TAFE student Fleur Clausen and together with her classmates Clair Derwort and Craig Wilcox she impressed at the Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show which finished on April 2.

