The population of the small town of Rheola skyrocketed on Monday as thousands enjoyed the return of the charity carnival.
After three years off due to COVID, the event also marked the 150th anniversary of its creation and its continued contribution towards the Inglewood and Dunolly Hospitals, as well as the Rheola Public Hall and Pioneers' Park.
This country show had it all - even its own Queen Victoria - to mark the show's original timing on her birthday.
Rachel Buckley who dressed up as the famous monarch said the Rheola Charity Carnival was "the best show in the whole world" before adding that she had not aged a day since 1871.
Local Leesa Catto said the day had been "phenomenal".
"It's great, it's like a big reunion with more and more people coming from interstate and Melbourne, as well as the locals who come and volunteer," Ms Catto said.
"There's a lot of fantastic stories amongst this crowd.
"For example, the president of the show, Peter Mason, has been on the committee since 1978 and his father and mother were also heavily involved.
"In fact there are 80 Masons volunteering today."
Crowds enjoyed sheep dog trials, the vintage tractor pull, the sheath throw, the St Arnaud Norman Simpson Memorial Pipe Band, the wood chop, the Miss Rheola and Master Rheola beauty pageants and a series of footraces.
There was also a historical vehicle and motorbike display, a kicking the football through the hoop competition and a visit from the Bealiba pony club.
Stars of the day included Dylan Caruana from Wedderburn who took home the Champions IGA/Mitre 10 sprint handicap trophy, the Loddon Shire Trophy for the Rheola Gift and the sports club challenge.
In the super popular fashion parades Paige Soulsby of Evensford took home Miss Rheola Tiny Tot, while Cruze Barg of Marong took home the Master Rheola Tiny Tot with his historic outfit complete with cap.
Mackenzie Roberts of Glenrowan impressed the judges with her strut to take home Miss Rheola Junior while Jack Riley-McCallum Carisbrook channelled a true cowboy with boots and hat to take home Master Rheola Junior.
Tshari Brown of Bendigo took home the open Miss Rheola carnival girl award - again sporting the popular cowgirl hat.
To mark the 150th anniversary, the carnival introduced a new category - best dressed period costume and the entries were impressively intricate.
Cruze Barg returned to the stage on the back of a truck and was joined by Zandra Grattan-Lynch and Dusty Raiyn-McIntyre who both stunned the crowds with their Victorian get ups.
Ms Raiyn-McIntyre took home the prize for her cobalt Victorian-era jacket and skirt with white frill, sky blue hat with peacock feathers, light blue gloves and white lace parasol.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
