Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Community/Bendigo Community

See if our photographers saw you at the Maldon Easter Parade | Photos

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated April 11 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There was a great crowd gathered at the Maldon Easter Parade on April 10.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.