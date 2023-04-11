There was a great crowd gathered at the Maldon Easter Parade on April 10.
While he was busily capturing the march itself, Bendigo Advertiser photographer Brendan McCarthy wanted to make sure we got to see who was there watching on.
MORE EASTER NEWS:
Check out the gallery above to see if you or someone you know had their picture taken on Easter Monday.
You can also read a wrap of the Maldon Easter Parade here.
If you'd like to purchase any photographs, come in to our office at 67-71 Williamson Street, Bendigo to chat to our staff.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.