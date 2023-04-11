Bendigo Advertiser
Coliban Water advises boiling water following Kyneton mains burst

Alex Gretgrix
JD
By Alex Gretgrix, and Jenny Denton
April 12 2023 - 9:00am
Burst mains prompt water advice for Kyneton
Kyneton residents have been told to boil their drinking water until further notice after a water main burst in the town.

