Burst mains prompt water advice for Kyneton

Kyneton residents have been told to boil their drinking water until further notice after a water main burst in the town.
Coliban Water said the incident, which occurred in Rennick Avenue on April 11, had caused a loss of water to some customers.
Others had very low pressure "which may cause ingress into the system and compromise the safety of the drinking water".
MORE NEWS:
The standpipe located in Saleyards Road, Kyneton, has been isolated until further notice.
A drinking water trailer, where residents can fill containers to supplement their home drinking supply, would be set up at the Kyneton Showgrounds on Wednesday.
Coliban advised anyone who experienced gastro-like symptoms after consuming unboiled water to contact their doctor or call Nurse-on-Call on 1300 60 60 24 (24 hours, seven days).
What you should do:
To ensure water is safe to drink:
For more information visit coliban.com.au/or contact Coliban Water on 1300 363 200.
Updates will also be provided via SMS messages to customers and social media channels.
The next update is expected by 6pm or as the situation changes.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.