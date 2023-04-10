Bendigo Advertiser
A 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Boort early on Tuesday

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated April 11 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 9:30am
Geoscience Australia map of the earthquake's location.
A 3.4 magnitude earthquake with an epicenter near Boort shook northern Victoria just before 2.30am on Tuesday and was felt in Bendigo.

