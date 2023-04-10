There was plenty of colour to be seen and fun to be had at this year's Bendigo Easter Festival.
While you were enjoying everything the long-weekend had to offer, so were the members of the Bendigo Advertiser team.
Our journalists and photographers were on the ground across the four-day event, making sure each spectacular sight was captured.
MORE EASTER NEWS:
From cute children at the Vision Australia Easter Egg Hunt to every metre of Dai Gum Loong in the Bendigo Advertiser Gala Parade, we were there.
We wanted to make sure everyone, even the ones who couldn't make it, got the chance to see everything the weekend had to offer.
So take a minute or two to have a look at the Bendigo Easter Festival through our eyes.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.