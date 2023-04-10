Maldon resident Lauren Williams could not have enjoyed the town's 146th Easter Fair parade more.
Dancing, singing and thanking each participant as they passed by, she said it was important to show her gratitude to everyone involved.
"People probably think I'm mad, but it doesn't matter to me," she said.
"I know a few people who took part and I think it's important to show them, particularly the emergency services, they are appreciated."
She said she couldn't help but get a little emotional as the parade went on.
"It actually brings me to tears when I see the first floats and people come up the road," she said.
A last minute debate over road closures and the threat of rain were no match for the enthusiasm at the fair. The region's rich history was celebrated in the parade which wound through the centre of town, with local organisations and the area's emergency responders taking part.
A Baringhup local said they enjoyed some family time as they watched the parade.
"It's been terrific each time we come," they said.
"My daughter has come up from Melbourne and we had a fantastic time together."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
